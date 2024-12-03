IDF Troops Kill 7 Hamas Terrorists Who Took Part in Oct. 7 Massacre

Seven Hamas terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel's northwestern Negev were killed in Israel Defense Forces operations in central Gaza in recent weeks, the military announced on Tuesday.

Troops from the 99th Division's 990th Reserve Artillery Regiment eliminated many terrorists, including the Oct. 7 perpetrators, whom the army named as Abd al-Razzeq, Marzouk al-Hur, Maaz al-Hur, Abd Abu-Awad Yusri, Omar Abu-Abdallah, Ahmed Zahid, and Maad Abu-Garboua.

On that day, thousands of Hamas terrorists, followed by Gazan civilians stormed across the border, murdering 1,200 people, wounding thousands more and kidnapping 251 to Gaza, where 101 are still being held, including 97 from Oct. 7. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly told U.S. President-elect Donald Trump last month that 60 are believed to be alive.

Additionally, the IDF said that troops from the 179th and 551st brigades conducted several targeted raids in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor, dismantling Hamas military sites, including observation posts and sniper positions.

Furthermore, many weapons were found and dismantled, including grenades, arms, military vests, explosives, and mortars.