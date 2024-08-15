WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: idf | hamas | terrorists | killed | gaza | rafah | tunnel

IDF Kills 20 Terrorists, Dismantles Tunnel in Rafah

By    |   Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:40 AM EDT

Israeli forces killed 20 terrorists and dismantled a structure concealing a tunnel entrance during operational activities in the former Hamas stronghold of Rafah in southernmost Gaza, the IDF said on Thursday.

In nearby Khan Yunis, several terrorists operating inside Hamas weapons storage facilities were killed. In an additional strike, the Israeli Air Force killed a tactical-level Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing projectiles at IDF troops and Israeli territory.

The IAF on Tuesday struck terrorist targets adjacent to, but not in, a humanitarian route in Khan Yunis from where Hamas fired two rockets at Tel Aviv earlier in the day, the IDF said.

In the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist cell was eliminated and a weapons storage facility was dismantled.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF attacked more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli forces killed 20 terrorists and dismantled a structure concealing a tunnel entrance during operational activities in the former Hamas stronghold of Rafah in southernmost Gaza, the IDF said on Thursday.
idf, hamas, terrorists, killed, gaza, rafah, tunnel, weapons storage, dismantled
156
2024-40-15
Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved