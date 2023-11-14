IDF: Hamas Held Israeli Hostages Under Children's Hospital

Evidence showing how Hamas terrorists used Gaza's Rantisi Hospital for Children as a terror base was revealed by the Israeli army on Monday.

"Hamas hides in hospitals. Today, we will expose this to the world," IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said as he presented the evidence at a press conference.

Atypically, Hagari, himself was featured in the video footage, as he accompanied the Israeli Navy commando Shayetet 13, the unit he once commanded, on a raid deep inside the Gaza Strip,

Hagari, at first, showed evidence of a weapons depot under the Rantisi Hospital that included suicide bombs, AK-47 rifles, grenades, RPGs and more.

On Sunday, the IDF presented footage showing terrorists firing RPGs from the entrance of al-Quds Hospital.

"Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war," Hagari confirmed while standing in front of the displayed weapons. He was standing in a room painted with trees and other children's drawings above the weapons displayed on the floor.

Hagari then went to another room, showing motorcycles that were used by terrorists during the Oct. 7 massacre of Israel's Gaza border communities, suggesting that the terrorists likely brought some of the Israeli hostages to Rantisi Hospital.

More evidence of this was found in the room next door, where a woman's clothing lay on a chair with pieces of rope attached to it. Above the chair, a baby's bottle was found and diapers lay on the floor nearby.

The IDF suspects that Israeli hostages, including small children and their mothers, were held in the complex and is analyzing the evidence to gain more clues as to the identity and the whereabouts of the hostages, Hagari said.

Army Radio later reported that a bloody knife found in the basement was also being analyzed.

This area of the hospital basement was closed off from the rest of the hospital and contained improvised sanitary installations, including toilets, showers and a kitchen, and had its own ventilation system.

Hagari also showed a list of guard shifts hanging on the wall of a room decorated like a living room, with the title "Al-Aqsa flood" (the Hamas name for the war) and began with Oct. 7.

"Our war is against Hamas, not against the people in Gaza. Especially not the sick, the women, or the children," Hagari reiterated at the press conference. "Our war is against Hamas who uses them as human shields."

Rantisi Hospital as well as other hospitals in northern Gaza were evacuated with the help of Israeli forces, Hagari added.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.