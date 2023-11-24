IDF Destroys Hamas Terror Tunnel Discovered Under Shifa Hospital

Early Friday morning, IDF forces destroyed Hamas' terror tunnel that was discovered under the Shifa Hospital complex in the Gaza Strip.

Division 36, in cooperation with a special forces unit from the Yahalom, demolished the route of underground tunnels and a number of tunnel shafts in the area of the hospital about an hour before the temporary ceasefire came into effect.

The director of Shifa Hospital was arrested yesterday by IDF and Shin Bet forces.

He will be interrogated in the field and handed over to the Shin Bet. A decision regarding his continued detention will be made based on the findings of the investigation and his possible involvement in terrorist activity.

According to Palestinian sources, several doctors were arrested along with the director.

The director was arrested after revealing substantial evidence that the hospital, under his direct management, served as a Hamas command center.

The IDF allowed Israeli journalists for the first time to enter Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Inside the hospital, a bag was found with the caption "60 years to Be'eri," Israeli-style sandals, an M16 rifle and an IDF combat vest.

The IDF also uncovered a tunnel located in the Qatari complex of the hospital, which extended several hundred meters long and included rooms with a toilet and shower.

