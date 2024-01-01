IDF Kills Hamas Nukhba Commander Who Led Kibbutz Kissufim Assault

Israel continued pressing its Gaza offensive in the new year, killing a Hamas commander in an airstrike and pounding more of the terrorist group's infrastructure, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning.

An Air Force fighter jet directed by ground forces killed Adil Mismah, the Nukhba company commander in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Mismah commanded the terrorists of this elite company who attacked Kibbutz Kissufim on Oct. 7, where eight residents and six Thai workers were murdered, and at least four people were abducted. Mismah directed other Hamas terrorists to communities near the Gaza border, including Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Nirim, where a total of 135 Israelis were murdered.

Some 1,200 persons, mostly civilians, were murdered on Oct. 7 when waves of Hamas terrorists led by the elite Nuhkba forces stormed across the border, rampaging across the northwestern Negev. Thousands more were wounded and at least 240 taken hostage. The terrorists committed acts of rape, sexual abuse, burning people alive, torture, mutilation, and desecrating the dead.

After the IDF invaded Gaza 20 days later, Mismah continued to lead attacks against Israeli forces.

In Gaza City's Shejaia neighborhood over the weekend, Israeli soldiers raided a command and control center used by both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The soldiers also discovered many weapons inside a mosque.

Ground forces also directed air strikes on a Hamas squad near Khan Yunis launching rockets, and against terrorists who fired a mortar at soldiers. The terrorists in both strikes were killed.

During the night, Israeli naval forces struck terror infrastructure and other Hamas positions in support of ground forces.

