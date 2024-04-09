IDF Kills Hamas 'Emergency Committee' Leader in Central Gaza

An Israeli air strike on Monday night killed a top Hamas terrorist, who headed the organization's "emergency committee" in the camps of central Gaza.

Hatem Alramery "was a Hamas military-wing operative in the field of projectile launches within the Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps," according to the IDF.

Also on Monday, an Israeli Air Force craft eliminated a terrorist in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza who participated in the bloody Oct. 7 invasion of the northwestern Negev.

Israeli forces are conducting targeted attacks in Khan Yunis after nearly all ground forces withdrew from the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday following four months of fighting in the former Hamas stronghold city.

The IDF also said that fighter jets struck a launch position, military compound and underground tunnel shafts after several rockets were fired from the area at Kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel on Monday.

"Throughout the past day, the IAF also struck and destroyed military compounds, launch posts, and numerous terrorist infrastructure sites throughout the Gaza Strip," the military said.

In the central Strip, troops killed several terrorists in close-quarter combat and other terrorists were eliminated in air strikes and by sniper fire.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.