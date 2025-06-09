IDF Releases Video of Hamas Public Execution in Gaza Square

IDF Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, published a disturbing video on Sunday from the Gaza Strip showing the public execution of a local resident by Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's central square over the weekend.

Alian released the footage via the Arabic-language Facebook page of his unit, known as "Al-Munassiq," delivering a harsh rebuke of Hamas and accusing the organization of resorting to fear to maintain its grip on power.

The highly unusual documentation shows a Gaza resident being executed by a firing squad of Hamas gunmen in a brutal public display that took place in Gaza City's main square in recent days. The footage was distributed by Alian's office through its Arabic social media channels.

In his message, Alian directly addressed Gaza residents. "People of Gaza — Hamas terrorists and criminals are killing you and care nothing for your lives. There is no difference between a dictator who kills quietly and a terrorist who slaughters openly—both are your enemies and enemies of life."

Alian stated, "This horrifying footage before you is yet another desperate and failed attempt to instill fear among the public to preserve Hamas' control, power, and governance.

"It reflects Hamas' cynical exploitation and trampling of Gaza's residents for the sake of sustaining the terrorist regime."