IDF Continues Anti-Terror Operations Against Hamas

Israeli security forces again operated across Judea and Samaria overnight to arrest wanted suspects and destroy terrorist infrastructures. Since the start of the war, 1,950 wanted persons were arrested about 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Last night, 10 wanted persons were arrested, two of them being affiliated with Hamas. In addition, a weapons production facility was destroyed and several weapons were confiscated.

Israeli forces also eliminated Muhammad Hanawi, an armed terrorist associated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Jericho. Hanawi mobilized a military squad and carried out several shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in recent months.

In addition, Israeli undercover forces under the direction of the Shin Bet, arrested a squad of terrorists in Nablus, belonging to a military unit that fired at Israeli forces several times recently.

In the village of Romana, the house of the terrorist Kamal Abu Bakr who carried out the shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Aug.5, 2023, was destroyed.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.