IDF: The War Is Not Over Yet

"The war is not over yet," the Israel Defense Force Spokesman to the Arab media, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee announced Friday, as the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into force.

Adraee informed Gaza residents: "The humanitarian pause is temporary. The northern Gaza Strip is a dangerous war zone and you must not move back to the north. For your safety, you must stay in the humanitarian zone in the south.

"The only movement permitted is from the north of the Strip to the south via Salah ad-Din Road," he said.

Ahead of the truce, the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah, was killed in an air strike. Abu Jallah, said the IDF, was involved from the beginning in the fighting in Gaza. He initiated a number of naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.

Under the direction of an Israel Navy intelligence vessel, Hamas weapons warehouses, tunnel sites near the coast, training posts and observation posts, were located and destroyed.

Up until the cease-fire went into effect, IDF forces continued on land, air and sea to destroy terrorist targets, including a tunnel route that was identified in the last few days.

On Friday morning, IDF forces exploded a terrorist tunnel uncovered in Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces released extensive video evidence of Hamas's terror tunnels under Gaza City's Shifa Hospital on Wednesday, saying the findings "unequivocally prove the modus operandi of the terrorist organization Hamas, which systematically operates from hospitals."

"The Hamas terrorist organization builds underground complexes under hospitals while exploiting the hospital infrastructure and conducts warfare from them," according to a military statement.

On Thursday, Israeli forces arrested the director of Shifa Hospital, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, along with several other hospital staff members while they attempted to evacuate southward along the humanitarian corridor.

"After the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists sought refuge within the hospital, some of them taking hostages from Israel with them. A pathological report also confirmed the murder of Cpl. Noa Marciano on the hospital premises," according to an IDF statement.

"In the hospital, under his [Abu Salmiya's] management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity. Findings of his involvement in terrorist activity will determine whether he will be subject to further questioning," added the IDF.

