IDF Expects 'Full Operational Control' Over 75 Percent of Gaza Strip in 2 Months

Three and a half months after the IDF presented its plan for the next stage of the Gaza War – Operation Gideon’s Chariots – the government on Sunday approved the start of large-scale ground maneuvers, with five divisions operating inside the Gaza Strip.

The launch of such a large-scale operation marks the first time since January that the Israel Defense Forces have deployed this many divisions, coinciding with the hostage-ceasefire agreement brokered between Israel and Hamas through the efforts of U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The operation is aimed at defeating the military wing of Hamas and destroying its political rule over Gaza.

As part of this renewed effort, the IDF will reportedly focus first on securing control of Khan Younis, while coordinating the evacuation of residents to al-Muwasi and Rafah, once construction of a humanitarian zone in the southern district is completed.

On Sunday evening, the IDF spokesperson revealed that the military expects to achieve full operational control of about 75% of the Gaza Strip within the next two months. As of today, the IDF estimates it has full operational control of around 40% of the area.

Since the ceasefire negotiations collapsed in early March, the IDF has struck over 2,900 targets and eliminated over 800 terrorists in Gaza, of which more than 50 were senior officials of Hamas or other Palestinian terror groups. The spokesperson also said that two Hamas intelligence centers were destroyed in the operations.

Unlike the IDF’s earlier strategy of conducting raids to eliminate as many Hamas fighters as possible, the new approach focuses on capturing and holding territory while systematically dismantling Hamas infrastructure to prevent its future use.

Along with its decision to capture and hold territory, the IDF will also try to move Palestinian residents into three safe areas in the Gaza Strip – one in the north and center part of Gaza, and the third in a special humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. The goal is to remove the civilian population from Hamas-controlled areas, weakening the group’s hold on the residents and limiting its ability to use them as human shields.

After this goal is achieved, the IDF will reportedly open humanitarian aid distribution centers in southern and central Gaza, which will be operated by U.S. organizations, such as Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, both of which were involved in the Netzarim corridor checkpoint during the recent hostage-ceasefire deal.

Safe Reach Solutions was contracted by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) to help distribute aid. Jake Wood, CEO of the organization, announced his resignation on Sunday evening, and it is not clear how that will affect the foundation’s participation in aid distribution.

The IDF believes the added pressure could force Hamas into a deal to release the remaining hostages.

During a visit to Gaza on Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said, “We are intensifying our activity in accordance with the established plan.”

“Hamas is under immense pressure – it has lost most of its assets and its command and control,” Zamir noted. “We will deploy every tool at our disposal to bring the hostages home, dismantle Hamas, and dismantle its rule.”

Zamir also pushed back on claims that the IDF was waging an “endless war” for the political objectives of the government.

“This is not an endless war – we aim to end it by achieving its objectives,” Zamir stated. “We’re aiming for the decisive defeat of Hamas, and we will achieve it with determination, precision, and while ensuring the safety of our troops.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, the Hamas-run Ministry of Communications in Gaza announced that, according to its estimates, “Israeli forces now control about 77% of the territory of the Gaza Strip.”

At the same time, Saudi news site Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas is facing the most difficult situation in its history, driven by a collapsing economy, the Israeli military’s dismantling of its fighting capabilities, the elimination of much of its top leadership, and what officials describe as a “clear decline in popular support.”

Hamas sources told the Saudi news site that the crisis is not limited to Gaza, but extends to its forces in Judea and Samaria, as well as in Lebanon.

Reports from Sky News Arabic and The Jerusalem Post noted that U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Israel to postpone launching a full-scale ground offensive in hopes of securing another hostage-ceasefire deal.

On Sunday evening, Saudi news channel Al-Hadath reported that Palestinian terror groups in Gaza sent a message to Hamas, demanding that it accept the ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt, and the establishment of a joint delegation to conduct negotiations with Israel. Al-Hadath also reported that an Israeli delegation was en route to Cairo to discuss the proposal, however, the Israeli government later denied that any delegation was heading to Egypt.