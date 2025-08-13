IDF Approves Gaza Offensive 'Framework' as Protests, Strikes Mount

Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday approved the "Framework for Upcoming Operational Plans in Gaza."

At the same time, a growing number of universities, municipalities, and other groups vowed to join a general strike set for next week in protest against the operation, which hostage families warn could endanger the lives of the 20 living hostages who remain in captivity.

The IDF reported that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved "the main framework for the IDF's operational plan" during a high-level discussion.

"The central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon."

The Cabinet had ordered the IDF to prepare plans to take over the rest of the Gaza Strip, mainly Gaza City and the "central camps" area, despite Zamir's warnings.

The announcement also came amid an escalating dispute between Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz over the latest round of officer appointments.

The IDF's statement added that Zamir "emphasized the importance of increasing troop readiness and preparedness for reserve recruitment, while providing time to regroup and recover ahead of the upcoming missions."

In addition to the IDF brass, the Cabinet's decision was criticized by the opposition and the relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

On Sunday, the October Council – a group representing families affected by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre – called for a general strike on Aug. 17 to protest the planned operation.

By Wednesday, several universities and municipalities announced they would allow staff to attend protest events.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, the Open University, Tel Aviv University, Ben Gurion University, and Haifa University all issued statements supporting the strike.

At Hebrew University, the management, dean, and school heads announced they would participate in the protest, urging the government to "do whatever it takes, including ending the war, to return the hostages now."

"Returning the hostages is a goal of highest value, which comes before all other objectives, no matter how important they are," they stated.

An open letter from municipalities supporting the strike was signed by 75 local authority leaders, including prominent figures, such as Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and Federation of Local Authorities Chairman Haim Bibas.

"We will support with every legal activity that reminds decision-makers that returning the hostages is a supreme national objective," the letter stated. "We are committed to stand with the hostages' families, to strengthen them, and to echo the sound of their cries."

Israel's main labor union, Histadrut, declined to join the strike. However, its leader, Arnon Bar-David, reportedly asked the company's managers to allow their employees to participate without repercussions.

Following a meeting with Bar-David, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the largest group representing hostage families, stated: "Now is the time to act, to take to the streets, to support the hostage families, to support the soldiers' families, to determine the fate of the hostages and the future of our state."

The strike was also endorsed by the Israeli Bar Association, as well as an anti-government protest group representing dozens of Israel's leading tech firms.

Companies planning to join the strike include Wix, Fiverr, Meta, Papaya Global, HoneyBook, Natural Intelligence, Fireblocks, Qumra Capital, Pitango, Disruptive AI, and NFX.

