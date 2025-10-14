Red Cross Receives 4 Hostages' Bodies From Gaza

Hamas handed over more bodies of deceased hostages after Israel threatened to reduce aid into Gaza on Tuesday and President Donald Trump threatened violence against the Palestinian militant group if it does not disarm.

The Israeli military said the Red Cross had received four coffins from Hamas and was on the way to hand over the remains to Israeli forces.

"According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in southern Gaza, where several coffins of deceased hostages will be transferred into their custody," the IDF earlier wrote in a statement posted on X.

"The IDF Spokesperson's Unit requests from the public to act with sensitivity and wait for official identification, which will first be provided to the families of the hostages and deceased."

The IDF added that Hamas must fulfill its part of the agreement by ensuring the return of all hostages and the remains of the deceased for "a dignified burial."

"Hamas is required to fulfill its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages and deceased for a dignified burial," the post concluded.

The transfer comes just hours after the release of all living hostages, marking a pivotal moment in the ceasefire deal.

A day after Trump spoke in Jerusalem, touting his plan to end the war, Hamas' re-emergent fighters executed men in the street and Israel told the United Nations it will allow only half the daily number agreed in last week's ceasefire deal.

Israeli officials said Israel had decided to restrict aid and delay plans to open the southern border crossing to Egypt because Hamas had violated the ceasefire deal by failing to turn over bodies of hostages who had died after being captured in Hamas's invasion of Israel in October 2023.

Hours later, Hamas informed mediators it will transfer four bodies to Israel from 3 p.m. ET, an official involved in the operation told Reuters.

Israel's two-year assault has left much of the enclave in ruins. On Tuesday, Hamas said Israel was killing people in Gaza and violating the ceasefire. Trump suggested Hamas was reneging on its promise to return the dead, and threatened the group with violence.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters in Washington after returning from his weekend trip to the Middle East. "And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently."

Hamas, which seized Gaza in a brief 2007 civil war, has swiftly reclaimed the streets of Gaza's urban areas following the partial withdrawal of Israeli troops last week. In a video circulated late on Monday, Hamas fighters dragged seven men with hands tied behind their backs into a Gaza City square, forced them to their knees and shot them from behind, as dozens of onlookers watched from nearby store fronts.

A Hamas source confirmed that the video was filmed Monday and that Hamas fighters participated in the executions. Reuters was able to confirm the location by visible geographic features.