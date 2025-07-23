IDF Hit Gaza's Only Catholic Church by Accident, Military Says

The Israel Defense Forces hit Gaza's only Catholic church last week by accident, according to a military investigation into the deadly strike that killed three and injured nine others.

The Israeli military announced Wednesday that its Southern Command has completed an inquiry and determined that the Holy Family Church was hit "due to an unintentional deviation of munitions," reports NBC News.

The IDF added in its report that adjustments had been made to "improve the accuracy of fire" during its operation that hit the church, and after the incident, "guidelines for opening fire near religious buildings, shelters, and other sensitive sites were further clarified."

However, an IDF spokesperson, when asked for more information about the adjustments that were made or how guidelines were clarified, said the military would not elaborate beyond its statement.

The findings were in line with the military's preliminary statement calling the strike accidental.

One of those injured was a parish priest, Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, who had been a close friend of the late Pope Francis.

The strike led to worldwide condemnation, including from the Vatican, where Pope Leo XIV demanded an end to the "barbarity of war."

President Donald Trump's administration also called for an investigation into the mortar strike, and Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the IDF acknowledged that its strike "caused damage to the structure" of the church while injuring several Gaza citizens but didn't acknowledge that three people were killed, according to Catholic Church officials.

But Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of Jerusalem, said he had doubts over Israel's initial statements about the bombing.

"We are not a target," Pizzaballa said at the time. "They say it was an error. Even if everybody here believes it wasn't."

Pope Francis, up until the days before he died in April, made calls almost every night to the Holy Family Church and Romanelli.

The July 17 incident was not the first time the Holy Family Church has been attacked.

In December 2023, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem accused the Israeli military of killing a mother and daughter as they walked inside the church's grounds. Pope Francis condemned that attack, but Israeli officials denied their military was responsible.

The IDF said on Wednesday that it has facilitated aid to the Holy Family Church, along with coordinating a visit of a delegation on behalf of the Latin and Greek Patriarchs, which was accompanied by Christian clergy.

Pizzaballa was included in the rare, dangerous trip made after Israel sealed the enclave off to foreign officials' visits.