IDF Fighter Jets Bombed Hezbollah Posts in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces said that its fighter jets bombed several Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon on Tuesday, an answer to the terrorist group launching six anti-tank guided missiles at Israeli towns earlier in the day.

Two IDF reservists and an Israeli citizen were injured, IDF announced. Hezbollah issued a statement claiming responsibility.

The IDF then claimed responsibility for its response, releasing footage of three of those Hezbollah sites in Lebanon being hit by Israeli fighter jets. Further, Israel strafed areas along the border in southern Lebanon with artillery fire, according to state-run news agency in Lebanon.

It's unclear if Hezbollah suffered any casualties in the airstrikes.

Hezbollah announced that five of its militants were killed earlier in the day in skirmishes along the Lebanon-Israel border. It marked the largest number of casualties suffered in one day by the terrorist group since tensions with Israel have escalated.

