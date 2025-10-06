IDF Chief of Staff: 'If Talks Break Down, Ready to Resume Fighting'

There is "no ceasefire" in Gaza, but rather a shift in operational status as political leaders try to convert military gains into a political outcome, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday.

Speaking during a field visit on Sunday to the westernmost point of the Netzarim Corridor, which splits the Gaza Strip into two, Zamir emphasized that "the operation is not over. We must remain alert and ready for combat at all times."

He warned that "if the political effort does not succeed, we will return to fight," and stressed the army will "continue to carry out our mission" while preserving soldiers' lives.

During the visit, Zamir conducted a surprise exercise simulating an attack on the troops' outpost, and held a talk and briefing for soldiers and commanders.

He stressed that Israel will not allow Hamas to continue as a governing or military force in Gaza and "if required — we will fight to achieve this."

Zamir added that even if an agreement is reached, the IDF will maintain operational control of forward areas to preserve the ability to act as needed.

He praised the role played by IDF reservists over the past two years and promised stronger support for reserve troops and their families. He called the possible release of hostages "a significant achievement" and a principal war objective. "We hope to see all 48 hostages home soon; this is a moral, ethical, and national imperative," he said.

"Two years ago we experienced the most traumatic event in our history. We do not intend to return to the days before Oct. 7. We are changing the reality across the Middle East and in all arenas. We will not tolerate threats. We are on the offensive, eliminating enemies in formation, in every arena," said Zamir.

Present during the visit were IDF Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate Maj. Gen. Rami Abudraham, commander of the 99th Division Brig. Gen. Yoav Bruner, commanders of the 10th and 11th Brigades and additional commanders.

On Sunday, the Israel Air Force targeted and eliminated several terrorist cells in the Gaza City area, the military announced on Monday morning.

According to the IDF, one of the cells, armed with explosive devices and mortars, was preparing to launch an immediate attack against soldiers.

In a separate incident, another terrorist cell fired a mortar shell at Israeli troops, lightly injuring one soldier, who was evacuated for treatment, according to the military. Following the attack, the IDF struck the cell, which posed an "imminent threat" to troops stationed nearby.

Additionally, a terrorist cell that fired an anti-tank missile toward Israeli engineering machinery was identified and eliminated.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the IDF's 401st "Iron Tracks" Armored Brigade located two long-range rockets in Gaza City that were ready to be launched toward central Israel, the IDF announced separately.

The rockets were neutralized without casualties, it said, adding that the soldiers also discovered other weapons, including explosives, and ammunition, as well as communication devices in the area.

"IDF soldiers of the Southern Command will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," according to the statement.

