IDF Downs Cruise Missile Heading to Northern Israel From the East

By    |   Thursday, 30 May 2024 09:14 AM EDT

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday afternoon confirmed that earlier in the day "a cruise missile coming from the east" had been shot down over the Golan Heights.

Earlier reports indicated that the missile had been launched from Iraq. There were no initial claims of responsibility, although the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for dozens of other attacks since Oct. 7, most recently two suicide drones intercepted on their way to Eilat late Monday night.

Additionally, the IDF said that the Iron Dome aerial defense system had intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, triggering sirens in the Margaliot area.

No casualties or damage were reported in either incident, the army said.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.

Thursday, 30 May 2024 09:14 AM
