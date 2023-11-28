IDF Claims Attack on Its Forces Violates Cease-Fire

Several members of the Israel Defense Forces were injured Tuesday after three explosive devices and gunfire targeted forces in northern Gaza, the Israeli government said.

The attack was "contrary to ceasefire agreements," the government said on the Public Telegram Board.

"Over the last hour, three explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in two different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause," said the military, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

Israeli forces were also fired on in one of the locations, according to the IDF.

Soldiers returned fire while staying within the agreed ceasefire lines, the military said.

Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida released a statement claiming that "due to a clear violation by the enemy of the truce agreement in the northern Gaza Strip, field friction occurred, and our mujahideen dealt with this violation."

The terrorist organization claimed it remained "committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air."

Under the terms of the cease-fire deal, which was extended for another two days on Monday in exchange for the release of 20 more captives, Hamas agreed to stop fighting and release 50 women and children captured during its Oct. 7 terror assault on southwestern Israel.

Israel agreed to release three jailed Palestinian terrorists for each Israeli hostage as part of the deal, in addition to pausing its military campaign against Hamas.

"Hamas has now tried to murder IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip," Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said following the incident on Tuesday.

"I call on the prime minister not to 'contain' the use of explosive devices against our soldiers, and to order the IDF to return and crush Hamas with force. We must not wait until our soldiers are killed," added Ben-Gvir.