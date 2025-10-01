IDF Chief: 'Consequential Crossroads' in War Against Hamas

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir toured the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, praising troops for their performance in “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.”

Zamir briefed commanders on the framework for combat in the coming days, stressing the need to sustain high-intensity operations, strengthen defensive support for forces in the field and maintain vigilance and readiness.

“We are in a unique reality, in a period of historic war and at a consequential crossroads,” he said. “The bravery of our soldiers and commanders across all arenas, and in Gaza in particular, is creating new opportunities and bringing us closer to achieving the war’s objectives.”

Zamir reaffirmed that the IDF’s goals remain the return of the hostages and the decisive defeat of Hamas through intensified strikes against the terrorist group’s capabilities.

“I am very impressed by your activity in the Gaza Strip. I have deep appreciation for you and for the troops,” he added. “We must maintain ironclad focus and patience as the war’s next developments unfold. We will continue to preserve readiness and vigilance, secure our defensive lines and operate offensively to ensure Israel’s security.”

Also on Tuesday, the IDF announced the Sept. 9 targeted killing of Muhammad Rashid Muhammad Masri, a Nukhba company commander in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion.

Masri participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, infiltrating Israeli territory, and later took part in the April 19, 2025, Beit Hanoun attack that killed Warrant Officer G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra and seriously wounded three other soldiers.

According to the IDF, Masri continued throughout the war to advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.