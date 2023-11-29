IDF Intelligence Chief Haliva Admits He Needs to Resign

The commander of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, said he knows he will have to resign his post, according to Walla News.

As chief of military intelligence, Haliva has repeatedly taken responsibility in public statements for the failures leading up to the Hamas invasion and attack on Israel's southern border communities on Oct. 7, but so far has not been removed from his post.

Haliva told people close to him that he knew he would have to resign soon. "Already that morning I understood that it was over," he told his associates: "After the war is over, I will have to go."

The report added that Haliva is being seen as a "lame duck" inside the unit and that the battle to become his successor has already begun.

