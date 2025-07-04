400-Plus Arab Terrorists Arrested Across Judea, Samaria

The Israel Defense Forces arrested some 400 wanted Palestinian terrorists during operations across Judea and Samaria last month, the military announced on Thursday.

During the June 13–24 "Operation Rising Lion" targeting Iran, Israeli security forces intensified counterterror efforts across Judea and Samaria, conducting more than 2,500 raids, according to the IDF.

In addition, the IDF, Israel Border Police, and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) reportedly dismantled six Palestinian terrorist cells that had been planning attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The IDF stated that approximately 160 illegal weapons and more than one million shekels in funds intended for terrorist activities were confiscated.

Israel's Ynet news outlet, citing security sources late last month, reported that Iran views Palestinian terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria as its "last proxy" and is working to fuel further violence in the aftermath of the war.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the IDF said members of its elite Duvdevan unit arrested three suspects during additional counterterrorism operations in Tubas, in northeastern Samaria.

IDF soldiers and Border Police officers also dismantled an explosives production lab in the Balata camp in Nablus, according to the military.

As part of operations in Tulkarem and the nearby village of Shuweika, IDF forces arrested three wanted individuals and seized weapons along with "other military equipment," according to the military.

On Wednesday afternoon, the IDF announced that its soldiers had recently apprehended four suspects accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Jewish drivers near Efrat in Judea on June 9.

The terrorists, residents of the nearby Arab village of Al-Khader, were arrested earlier this week and "confessed to the act during their interrogation," according to the IDF.

Additionally, soldiers arrested four wanted terrorists in the Hebron-area village of Beit Ola, according to the IDF. The forces also seized "combat equipment" near Bethlehem and interrogated several suspects.

Also on Wednesday, the military announced that OC Central Command Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth had given final approval to demolish the Hebron home of Abd al-Rahim Himoni, a member of the Palestinian terrorist cell responsible for the shooting attack that killed seven civilians, including nationals of Greece, Georgia, and Moldova, on Oct. 1, 2024.

Several suspects have been arrested for assisting the two terrorists who carried out the shooting, including purchasing weapons and transporting them to the scene.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.