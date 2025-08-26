ICE to Deport Alleged Former Bodyguard for Castro

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly is set to deport Rogelio Enrique Bolufe Izquierdo, a former bodyguard of late Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro, according to the Spanish-language outlet Marti Noticias.

Sources told the outlet that ICE arrested Bolufe Izquierdo on Aug. 17 in Hialeah, Florida, during a routine traffic stop. Police reportedly searched Bolufe Izquierdo and found a plastic bag "containing white powder resembling cocaine" in his pocket before he was taken into custody without incident.

According to Marti Noticias, Bolufe Izquierdo is currently at a detention center in Texas awaiting deportation. Sources told the outlet that federal immigration authorities are considering sending him to either Mexico or Ecuador and not to Cuba.

Reports indicate that Bolufe Izquierdo is a dual citizen of Cuba and Ecuador, having obtained citizenship in the latter country due to a previous marriage. He also holds legal residence status in Mexico.

Marti Noticias reported that Bolufe Izquierdo was a former Cuban Interior Ministry major who joined Castro's security circle at 19 years old.

According to his social media, Bolufe Izquierdo appears to have a close relationship with Sandro Castro, the late dictator's grandson, reportedly appearing in photos at parties in Havana. Bolufe Izquierdo's son, Carlos Rogelio Bolufe Garcia, is also reportedly a close friend of Sandro Castro.

"It's strange that he was arrested for drugs," Bolufe Garcia told Marti Noticias. "He drinks alcohol, but I didn't know anything about drugs."

Havana has declared Bolufe Izquierdo "a terrorist" and included his name in the regime's National Terrorist List for his alleged involvement with The New Cuban Nation, a group that allegedly planned to sabotage energy infrastructure on the island.

Meanwhile, the independent Cuban outlet 14ymedio reported that "many have questioned" whether Bolufe Izquierdo is really a deserter of the communist regime or a possible "spy or double agent."

Bolufe Izquierdo reportedly arrived in Miami in January 2020 on a tourist visa from Mexico, where he ran the bar La Nota in Yucatan. In a February 2020 interview on Mega TV, he said, "I have not deserted and I will not desert, because I am proud of who I am," adding that he wanted to "return to liberate Cuba."

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for confirmation of Bolufe Izquierdo's detention status and pending deportation, but did not receive an immediate response.