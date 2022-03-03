×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Ukraine | icc | prosecutor | karim khan | ukraine

ICC Prosecutor: Advance Team Has Left to Begin Work in Ukraine Investigation

Karim Asad Ahmad Khan speaks at a conference
Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Asad Ahmad Khan holds a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on August 12, 2021. (EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 03 March 2022 06:59 AM

An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview.

Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Yesterday I formulated a team and today they are moving to the region," Khan said.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties in the conflict.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An advance team left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region on Thursday to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor told Reuters in an interview. Their departure comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would...
icc, prosecutor, karim khan, ukraine
98
2022-59-03
Thursday, 03 March 2022 06:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved