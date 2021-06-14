×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: ICC | Philippines

ICC Seeks to Probe Philippines' Crackdown on Drug Crime

ICC Seeks to Probe Philippines' Crackdown on Drug Crime

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:00 PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has sought authorization to open an investigation into the Philippine government’s deadly crackdown on drug crime.

Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary probe “determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed” in the Philippines between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019, the date the Philippines withdrew from the court.

The suspected crimes happened “in the context of the government of Philippines ‘war on drugs’ campaign,” Bensouda said in a statement.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has sought authorization to open an investigation into the Philippine government's deadly crackdown on drug crime.Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary probe "determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe...
ICC,Philippines
94
2021-00-14
Monday, 14 June 2021 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved