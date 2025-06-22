IAEA Says Little Nuclear Material Hit in Latest Strikes on Iran's Isfahan

The latest military strikes on Iran's nuclear complex at Isfahan hit six buildings in addition to four damaged previously, but they contained little or no nuclear material, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.
"The facilities targeted today either contained no nuclear material or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, meaning any radioactive contamination is limited to the buildings that were damaged or destroyed," the International Atomic Energy Agency said.
