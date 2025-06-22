WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iaea | nuclear material | iran | military strikes

IAEA Says Little Nuclear Material Hit in Latest Strikes on Iran's Isfahan

Sunday, 22 June 2025 07:33 AM EDT

The latest military strikes on Iran's nuclear complex at Isfahan hit six buildings in addition to four damaged previously, but they contained little or no nuclear material, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.

"The facilities targeted today either contained no nuclear material or small quantities of natural or low enriched uranium, meaning any radioactive contamination is limited to the buildings that were damaged or destroyed," the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The latest military strikes on Iran's nuclear complex at Isfahan hit six buildings in addition to four damaged previously, but they contained little or no nuclear material, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.
iaea, nuclear material, iran, military strikes
75
2025-33-22
Sunday, 22 June 2025 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved