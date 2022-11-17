IAEA Orders Iran to Cooperate with Probe Into 3 Undeclared Sites of Uranium

The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution that would censure Iran for not cooperating with its investigation into traces of uranium found at three locations not declared by the Iranian government.

Reuters reports Iran has failed to fulfill its nuclear obligation, which could lead to further repercussions.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany drafted the resolution ordering Iran to explain the origin of the uranium particles located at the three undeclared sites.

The U.S. issued a warning in statements before the resolution was passed, citing a clause of the IAEA Statute that includes referral to the Security Council.

Looking at the numbers, 26 voted in favor; five were abstentions, two absentees and two votes against coming from America's adversaries Russia and China.

It first passed a resolution calling Iran to fully cooperate back in June. In retaliation, Iran disconnected 27 of the IAEA's cameras at several nuclear sites.

The IAEA later said it could no longer provide "assurance that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful" because of the unexplained traces at the sites.

Any talk between the U.S. and Iran surrounding a revived nuclear deal has been put on hold amid Tehran's crackdown on protesters and its material support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.