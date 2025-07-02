Hurricane Flossie Weakens to Category 2 Further off Mexico's Pacific Coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened overnight then weakened again Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 275 miles (445 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 10 mph (17 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

