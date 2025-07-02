WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hurricane flossie mexico

Hurricane Flossie Weakens to Category 2 Further off Mexico's Pacific Coast

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 02:00 PM EDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Flossie strengthened overnight then weakened again Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Flossie became a powerful Category 3 hurricane late on Tuesday, but was slated to steadily weaken on Wednesday and is expected to remain offshore.

The Miami-based center said Flossie was about 275 miles (445 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 10 mph (17 kph). It was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.

While its center is forecast to remain offshore, swells as well as “life-threatening" surf and rip currents were expected in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula in the coming days.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hurricane Flossie strengthened overnight then weakened again Wednesday to a Category 2 hurricane off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Flossie became a powerful Category 3...
hurricane flossie mexico
150
2025-00-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved