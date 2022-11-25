Hungarian President to Travel to Kyiv, Invited by Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Hungary's President Katalin Novak is traveling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, website index.hu reported Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.

The Hungarian President's office said it would neither deny nor confirm the information.

Novak is the highest-ranking Hungarian politician to visit Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Novak is a close ally of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and was elected as president, a mostly ceremonial post, by the governing Fidesz party majority in parliament in March.

In October, Novak joined a statement issued by presidents of Central European and Balkans countries which condemned the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities carried out by Russia.

Hungary said Wednesday it would provide 187 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned European Union support package worth up to 18 billion euros.