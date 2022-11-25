×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hungary | volodymyr zelenskyy | katalin novak | war | kyiv | support | viktor orban

Hungarian President to Travel to Kyiv, Invited by Ukraine's Zelenskyy

(Newsmax)

Friday, 25 November 2022 12:58 PM EST

Hungary's President Katalin Novak is traveling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, website index.hu reported Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.

The Hungarian President's office said it would neither deny nor confirm the information.

Novak is the highest-ranking Hungarian politician to visit Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Novak is a close ally of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and was elected as president, a mostly ceremonial post, by the governing Fidesz party majority in parliament in March.

In October, Novak joined a statement issued by presidents of Central European and Balkans countries which condemned the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities carried out by Russia.

Hungary said Wednesday it would provide 187 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned European Union support package worth up to 18 billion euros.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hungary's President Katalin Novak is traveling to Kyiv to meet her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, website index.hu reported Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.
hungary, volodymyr zelenskyy, katalin novak, war, kyiv, support, viktor orban
143
2022-58-25
Friday, 25 November 2022 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved