Hungary's Orban to Meet Trump on Trade Deal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said late Wednesday he expects to meet President Donald Trump soon to discuss an economic agreement between the two countries.

"There is a date, and the negotiating agenda is around 80% (ready). When we can agree with the Americans on the remaining 20%, we will decide together with the Americans when to announce the meeting, and then it will happen," Orban, a long-time Trump ally, told news site Mandiner in an interview.

The nationalist Hungarian premier said Budapest would like to have the tax treaty on the prevention of double taxation on its agenda, among other issues and investments.

The U.S. in 2022 terminated its tax treaty with Hungary, effective January 2023.

Orban had envisioned a "golden era" in U.S.-Hungary relations under Trump's presidency, despite tariffs imposed on the European Union that hurt Hungary's car-reliant economy.

Although Orban has not held a bilateral meeting with Trump since his presidency began, he has repeatedly signaled interest in an economic agreement.

The Hungarian leader, who faces an election in 2026, has cultivated a strong personal rapport with Trump over the years. His hardline anti-immigration stance has earned him support among MAGA-aligned circles in the United States.

However, relations between the two countries have faced tensions, particularly over Orban's pro-China policies and continued dependence on Russian crude and natural gas imports.

A tangible sign of improved ties under the Trump administration came last month when the U.S. fully restored Hungary's status in its visa waiver program.