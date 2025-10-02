WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hungary | orban | ukraine | copenhagen

Hungary's Orban 'Will Stand Firmly' by Hungarian Position on Ukraine

Thursday, 02 October 2025 08:07 AM EDT

Hungary's Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he "will stand firmly by the Hungarian position" on Ukraine at a summit in Copenhagen, where he said EU leaders want to finance arms deliveries and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession.

"Copenhagen, day two. The situation is serious. Outright pro-war proposals are on the table. They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries," the Hungarian prime minister said in a social media post. "I will stand firmly by the Hungarian position." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hungary's Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he "will stand firmly by the Hungarian position" on Ukraine at a summit in Copenhagen, where he said EU leaders want to finance arms deliveries and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession.
hungary, orban, ukraine, copenhagen
97
2025-07-02
Thursday, 02 October 2025 08:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved