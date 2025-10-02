Hungary's Orban 'Will Stand Firmly' by Hungarian Position on Ukraine

Hungary's Viktor Orban said on Thursday that he "will stand firmly by the Hungarian position" on Ukraine at a summit in Copenhagen, where he said EU leaders want to finance arms deliveries and accelerate Ukraine's EU accession.

"Copenhagen, day two. The situation is serious. Outright pro-war proposals are on the table. They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries," the Hungarian prime minister said in a social media post. "I will stand firmly by the Hungarian position."