Trump: Russian Oil Exemption for Hungary Possible

President Donald Trump said he would consider giving Hungary a carve-out from sanctions on Russian oil, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited the White House on Friday.

Orban's visit was his first since Trump's return to power, and comes after his country offered to host a Ukraine summit between the U.S. leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has now been called off.

"We are looking at it because it is very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas. As you know they don't have the advantage of having sea," Trump told reporters.

The United States hit Russia's two biggest oil companies with sanctions last month as Trump's frustration with Putin's refusal to end the nearly four-year-old invasion of Ukraine mounted.

Hungary— the closest ally in the European Union of both Trump and the Kremlin — depends heavily on Russian oil and gas despite EU efforts to wean itself off.

Orban, who has often bucked the rest of the European Union on pressuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, said that Russian energy was vital for his country.

The Hungarian leader said he would explain to Trump the "consequences" for Hungarian people without Russian oil and gas.

"Because we are supplied by pipelines. Pipeline is not an ideological or political issue. It's a physical reality because we don't have port[s]," Orban said.

Orban, who was accompanied by a large delegation that includes six ministers, said before the meeting that "I have to achieve results" on the oil sanctions.

Experts say the meeting with Trump was expected to give at least a "symbolic" win to Orban, who faces an unprecedented challenge to his 15-year rule ahead of elections next spring amid economic stagnation.

Trump told European Union leaders to show more respect to Orban, who has thumbed his nose at them over migration.

"I think they should respect Hungary and respect this leader very, very strongly because he's been right on immigration," Trump told reporters.

Trump, who has carried out a sweeping crackdown on immigration at home, again alleged a link between migrants and crime, which is not backed up by statistics in the United States.

Orban visited his "dear friend" Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida three times last year, but the US president's return to power has had a mixed effect on Hungary.

Washington has withdrawn sanctions against top Orban aide Antal Rogan and restored the country's status in a visa waiver scheme.

But Trump's tariffs against the European Union have hit Hungary's export-oriented car industry hard, contributing to an already weak economy.

Daniel Hegedus, central Europe director at the German Marshall Fund (GMF), said Trump could eventually show some flexibility on Orban's request on the oil sanctions.

Washington has given firms who work with sanctioned Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil one month to cut ties or face secondary sanctions, which would deny them access to US banks, traders, shippers and insurers.

"There surely will be some kind of symbolic result that can be communicated by both parties" after their meeting, Hegedus told AFP, adding that Trump has "already proved he is willing to help out his ideological allies."

"I expect Trump will give a victory to Orban that he can sell at home and strengthens his position, as the administration actively supports political forces that divide the EU," he said.

Orban, who has refused to send military aid to Ukraine and opposes Kyiv's EU bid, has had frequent run-ins with Brussels on rule-of-law and other issues.