×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Hungary | Gas Prices | Cap

Hungary to Cap Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Surging Costs

Thursday, 11 November 2021 09:00 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarians will soon have some relief at the pumps after the government announced Thursday that it will limit the price of gasoline and diesel amid soaring fuel prices.

Government minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters that a cap of 480 Hungarian forints ($1.50) per liter of fuel would go into effect nationwide Monday, a reduction from the national average of 506 forints ($1.59) for gasoline and 512 forints ($1.61) for diesel.

The cap will be in place for three months and then will be reviewed, Gulyas said. Fueling stations that charge more than the established cap could be shut down, he said.

The decision came as fuel prices have climbed to near record levels in Europe and the United States, pushed by inflation, ballooning crude oil prices and increasing demand as economies heat up after mass disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Average prices for gasoline and diesel are more than 50% higher per liter in Hungary than this time last year.

The decision to cap fuel prices came amid other financial woes in Hungary that could play a role when voters go to the ballot box in national elections scheduled for April.

The Hungarian forint weakened to within 1% of a historic low against the euro Thursday, and inflation reached 6.5% on the year in October, according the Central Statistical Office.

Share prices of the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL dropped more than 6% with the price cap announcement, later stabilizing to a loss of around 4%.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Hungarians will soon have some relief at the pumps after the government announced Thursday that it will limit the price of gasoline and diesel amid soaring fuel prices.Government minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters that a cap of 480 Hungarian forints ($1.50) per liter of...
Hungary,Gas Prices,Cap
251
2021-00-11
Thursday, 11 November 2021 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved