Houthis Attack Ship, Crew Reports Minor Injuries, Damage

Houthis attacked the Trans World Navigator, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned, and operated bulk cargo carrier, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported over the weekend.

The crew reported minor injuries and moderate damage to the Trans World Navigator from a suspected uncrewed aerial system attack by the Iranian-backed terrorists based in Yemen, but the ship has continued underway.

The ship most recently docked in Malaysia and was on its way to Egypt. This marks the fourth attack by Houthis on this vessel.

There were no injuries on U.S. or coalition vessels, according to CENTCOM.

However, it stated that this continued reckless action by Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of crewmen on ships across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

CENTCOM vowed to continue to act together with its allies in order to hold the Houthis accountable and diminish their military capabilities.