Tags: houthi | red sea | us | attacks

US Targets More Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles Aimed at Red Sea

The container ship, Safeen Pride, with a destination of 'HODEIDAH (ARMED GUARDS)' seen at sea on January 17, 2024 in Djibouti, Djibouti. (Luke Dray/Getty)

Thursday, 18 January 2024 02:32 PM EST

The United States launched additional strikes early on Thursday targeting two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and U.S. Navy vessels in the region, the U.S. military said.

"U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, during a briefing aboard Air Force One, said the latest strikes were similar to those Wednesday taking aim at Houthi missiles that were prepared to fire in the southern Red Sea.

Biden separately told reporters earlier on Thursday that air strikes would continue even if they may not be halting the Houthi attacks.

"Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they gonna continue? Yes," Biden said before boarding Air Force One to leave the White House.

The latest U.S. strikes come one day after the U.S. returned the Yemen-based Houthi rebels to a list of terrorist groups.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 18 January 2024 02:32 PM
