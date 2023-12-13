×
US Warship Shoots Down Houthi Drone

USS Mason (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Blake Midnight/Released)

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 08:40 AM EST

The U.S. Navy destroyer Mason on shot down a Houthi drone launched from Yemen that was headed in its direction as it responded to reports of an attack on a commercial vessel, Wednesday a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said the Houthis had attacked the commercial vessel Ardmore Encounter with skiffs and then by firing two missiles that missed the ship. The Adrmore Encounter reported no damage or injuries and continued on its way, the U.S. official said.

The incident came a day after Yemen's Houthis said they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker with a missile in their latest protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza, underlining the risks of the widening conflict that has shaken the Middle East.

