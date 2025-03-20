5 UNRWA Staff Killed in Gaza, Fears Worst Is Yet to Come

Five staff members of the United Nations Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA, have been killed in the past few days, the agency's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Thursday.

"In the past few days another five UNRWA staff have been confirmed killed, bringing the death toll to 284. They were teachers, doctors and nurses: serving the most vulnerable," he said in a statement posted on X.

Lazzarini said he feared the worst was yet to come as Israeli bombardments continue by land and sea, as well as an ongoing ground invasion.

United Nations Secretary-General condemned attacks Wednesday on the organization's personnel after a United Nations Office for Project Services staff member died when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes.

He added in a statement from his spokesperson that all parties in Israel's attack on Gaza knew where the UN's premises were based.