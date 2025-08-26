Protests for Hostages to Return Block Roads in Israel

Major highways across Israel were blocked Tuesday morning as the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, along with anti-Netanyahu and anti-government groups, launched another day of protests demanding action for the Israeli hostages.

Protesters blocked sections of Highway 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, parts of Route 443, and the coastal stretch of Highway 2, setting fire to piles of tires and laying out large banners on the streets.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators shut down the Ayalon Highway, forming human chains and holding banners that read, "Saving the hostages!" and "We'll stop when everyone returns."

As with last week's protests, the demonstrations began at 6:29 a.m. — the exact minute Hamas launched its Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The main protest in Tel Aviv took place at Hostages Square, near Israel's military headquarters, and was attended by several hostage family members.

Groups also gathered outside the homes of key government ministers, including Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, criticized the Netanyahu government for rejecting a hostage-ceasefire deal.

"We have a wonderful nation, but there is no government," she said. "Only with our strength can we bring about a comprehensive agreement and an end to the war. The government abandoned them, but the nation will bring them back!"

Itzik Horn, father of released hostage Yair Horn and current hostage Eitan Horn, accused the coalition of orchestrating "another deliberate torpedo operation of an agreement to return hostages" after Prime Minister Netanyahu appeared to reject the Egyptian hostage proposal, which Israel is said to favor only as a comprehensive deal for all hostages.

According to the announcement, Hamas had accepted the Egyptian proposal. This would entail releasing 10 living hostages and 18 deceased, in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire, the release of more than 200 Palestinian security prisoners, and the start of peace negotiations.

"The progress of a plan to occupy Gaza while there is a deal on the table for the prime minister to sign is a stab to the heart of the families and the entire nation," Horn added.

Marches were expected to unfold in several cities at 2 p.m., with a culminating rally at Hostages Square after sunset.

