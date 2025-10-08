Israel Expects Hostage Releases to Start Saturday

Israel expects its hostages to start being released Saturday, after President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of a Gaza deal, an Israeli government spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson did not say whether the government expects all 48 remaining hostages, living and deceased, to be released at once.

Hamas' treatment of Israeli hostages taken during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel has been described by human rights groups and released captives as brutal and dehumanizing. Amnesty International reported in December 2024 that Hamas and allied militants executed, tortured and mistreated prisoners, deliberately depriving them of food, water and medical care while keeping them in harsh confinement.

Freed hostages told The Jewish Chronicle in June 2024 that they were kept in small cages, beaten repeatedly, and threatened with death. Survivors said they were constantly moved through tunnels and safehouses across Gaza to evade Israeli detection and were given only scraps of food and little or no access to sunlight or sanitation.

Doctors who treated released captives told FactCheck.org that many arrived malnourished, wounded and severely traumatized after weeks or months in captivity. They described physical abuse, untreated injuries and clear signs of prolonged stress and psychological harm.

United Nations investigators said in a March 2024 report that there was "clear and convincing information" showing some hostages — particularly women — were raped or sexually abused while being held by Hamas. The U.N. noted that these acts appeared systematic and may constitute war crimes under international law.

In one of the most harrowing cases, Israeli and U.S. officials confirmed in May 2024 that six hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were executed in a Gaza tunnel shortly before Israeli troops discovered their bodies. The evidence indicated they were shot at close range after months of captivity.

