Spy Exiled From Israel Helped Draft Hamas Hostage Deal

A former Israel Knesset member accused of spying on Israel before fleeing to Qatar reportedly has been influential in drafting the hostage deal with Hamas.

Azmi Bishara, exiled in Qatar, helped draft the currently discussed hostage for cease-fire deal, serving as a senior adviser for Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, French newspaper La Figaro reported Sunday.

The deal reportedly forces Israel to release hundreds of terrorists — including some serving life sentences for murder — back to Gaza in exchange for 35 to 40 hostages who are women, soldiers, elderly over 50, or those with medical ailments.

Then, Israel will have to commit to a cease-fire for one day for every hostage released by Hamas.

Israel has long condemned the world and its critics for talking about a peace deal with a terrorist neighbor like Hamas, saying negotiating with terrorists and pressing Israel to do so is only serving Hamas terrorist goals and propaganda.

"When the world or someone out there puts pressure on Israel instead of on Hamas, it serves their strategy; it serves their goal," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokeswoman Tal Heinrich told Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday. "This is exactly what they want people out there to do, and it incentivizes their use of civilians as human shields.

"You know, Hamas steals the aid, but then Israel takes the fire for it? That means that they will just continue to do it again and again."

There is no peace with Hamas, Heinrich contended.

"When we talk about real peace, not just empty slogans, then the real impediments to peace are Palestinian terrorism and their refusal to acknowledge that Israel is not some temporary entity and that it's here to stay," she told host Tom Basile.

"You remember very well that right after 9/11 when Osama bin Laden's radical Islamists attacked the United States, the civilized world closed ranks and rallied behind the United States and President George W. Bush back then.

"He said, 'It's either you're with us or you're with the terrorists.' Twenty years later, we ask the same question."

Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war were expected to resume in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

The talks would mark the first time both Israeli officials and Hamas leaders join the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. International mediators had hoped to secure a six-week truce before Ramadan started earlier this week, but Hamas refused any deal that wouldn't lead to a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, a demand Israel rejected.

But both sides have made moves in recent days aimed at getting the talks, which never fully broke off, back on track.

Hamas gave mediators a new proposal for a three-stage plan that would end the fighting, according to two Egyptian officials, one who is involved in the talks and a second who was briefed on them.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.