Palestinian President Abbas Calls on Hamas to Release All Hostages

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on Hamas to release all hostages without any conditions.

The report comes hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel probably killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar.

An Israeli air strike on a hospital in southern Gaza targeted Sinwar earlier this month, but his death had not so far been confirmed either by Israel or Hamas.

CNN this week reported that the U.S. has been talking with Hamas through an American intermediary in Doha in hopes of brokering an Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement, reports CNN.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff last week gave Israel and Hamas an updated proposal for a ceasefire and is pressing the parties to accept it.