WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hostages | hamas | palestine | israel | mahmoud abbas | steve witkoff

Palestinian President Abbas Calls on Hamas to Release All Hostages

By    |   Wednesday, 21 May 2025 02:53 PM EDT

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on Hamas to release all hostages without any conditions.

The report comes hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel probably killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar.

An Israeli air strike on a hospital in southern Gaza targeted Sinwar earlier this month, but his death had not so far been confirmed either by Israel or Hamas.

CNN this week reported that the U.S. has been talking with Hamas through an American intermediary in Doha in hopes of brokering an Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement, reports CNN.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff last week gave Israel and Hamas an updated proposal for a ceasefire and is pressing the parties to accept it.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on Hamas to release all hostages without any conditions.
hostages, hamas, palestine, israel, mahmoud abbas, steve witkoff
117
2025-53-21
Wednesday, 21 May 2025 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved