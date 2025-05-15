65 Hostage Survivors Ask PM Netanyahu for Comprehensive Deal

Following the release of Edan Alexander on Sunday as a "gesture of goodwill" to President Donald Trump, a group of more than 65 released hostages sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling on him to "sign a comprehensive deal" to return the remaining hostages in Gaza.

"Don't stop the historic momentum; there is a real opportunity to return to negotiations. Sign a comprehensive deal," the letter said.

Over 65 survivors of Hamas captivity signed the appeal, which was sent Wednesday evening to Netanyahu and members of the government. In addition, a copy of the letter in English was also sent to Trump and to special envoy Steve Witkoff, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

The appeal was sent because of the belief among the families of the hostages that there is a real opportunity to reach a breakthrough in the negotiations following the deal to release Edan and due to Trump's current efforts in the Middle East to reduce tensions and focus on economic development.

"We, the survivors of the captivity who were kidnapped on Oct. 7 through state negligence, are happy and congratulate the release of the hostage Edan Alexander," the survivors wrote.

"We believe that the Israeli government now has a real opportunity to return to the negotiating table. We ask you, all those involved, not to leave until a comprehensive deal is signed."

The survivors also claimed "the majority of Israeli society wants the hostages home even at the cost of a cessation of hostilities."

While a significant number of Israelis do hold to that position, polls by various organizations have produced different results on the general sentiment regarding a deal to release the hostages, which would end the war with Hamas still in power.

"We, who were in the Hamas tunnels, call on U.S. President Donald Trump, the Prime Minister, government ministers and all those involved in the work: 'Do not stop the historic momentum. Free all our brothers and sisters from hell – regardless of their citizenship,'" the letter continued.

"Only the immediate return of all those kidnapped in the deal will form the basis for a life of hope, unity and the ability to rise again."

A fresh round of negotiations around a hostage-ceasefire deal began in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday evening after the arrival of the Israeli delegation and Witkoff.

Reports in Hebrew media indicate that Netanyahu has refused to accept any agreement that demands the permanent end of the fighting before Hamas is defeated.

Israel is reportedly seeking an agreement along the lines of the Witkoff proposal. While Israel has decided to hold off on commencing with Operation Gideon's Chariots until President Trump departs the region, it hopes that the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, if confirmed, will lead to a softening of Hamas' position.

However, in a recent meeting, Netanyahu stated negotiations with Hamas for a new deal will be conducted "under fire."

A report in the Saudi al-Arabiya channel claimed that negotiators are trying to reach an agreement to allow limited aid into the Gaza Strip. No humanitarian aid has entered since the collapse of the previous hostage-ceasefire deal in March.

A report in Times of Israel stated Witkoff himself is no longer pushing for the same proposal he suggested earlier, and the U.S. would like to see a comprehensive deal which ends the war, releases all the hostages, and removes Hamas from power.

An anonymous Israeli official told the Times that Witkoff and Netanyahu discussed the new framework in a conversation lasting more than two hours, but that Netanyahu was not convinced.

With Trump expected to depart the Middle East on Friday, time to achieve such a deal before military operations intensify could be running out.

This AllIsrael.com report was published with permission from All Israel News.