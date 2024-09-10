Dead Hostage's Cousin: Terrorists Execute Hostages as IDF Close In

Gil Dickmann's worst nightmare came true when he was told his cousin Carmel Gat, who had survived 11 months in Hamas captivity, had been killed in a tunnel in Gaza just before Israeli forces arrived.

"She was so close to hugging her father," Dickmann, 32, told Reuters outside the Israeli Knesset, where he was lobbying lawmakers to push for a dealto secure the hostages' release.

"We failed as a country, we failed as a community."

Gat's body and those of five fellow hostages were recovered by Israeli troops on Sept 1, triggering an outpouring of grief and mass protests among Israelis demanding a hostage deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said increased military pressure would ultimately bring the hostages home.

An autopsy revealed Gat and the other five hostages had been shot in the back of the head at close range, less than 48 hours before Israeli forces recovered the bodies in a tunnel under Gaza.

"Military pressure kills the hostages," Dickman said. "We know that for a fact."

Hamas has said in separate statements that Israel is responsible for killing the hostages, or that Netanyahu is responsible for killing them by obstructing a ceasefire agreement.

Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Israel in its 75 year history, with around 1,200 people killed and some 240 seized and taken as hostages into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Hamas released 110 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in a hostage deal in November.

Carmel Gat was taken hostage Oct. 7, while staying at her parents' home in Kibbutz Be'eri, in southern Israel.

Talks to bring the hostages back and end the fighting in Gaza, where Israel's campaign to crush Hamas has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip and killed more than 40,000 people according to Palestinian figures, have stalled.

Esther Buchshtav, whose son Yagev was killed in captivity earlier this year, said on Monday at a meeting in Israel's parliament that a military investigation found her son had been executed by Hamas when soldiers came close to where he was being held.

Dickmann has become one of the most recognizable faces in the movement to push for a hostage deal. He has appeared often on Israeli nightly news shows and clips have circulated widely on social media showing him in screaming matches with Israeli lawmakers and giving passionate speeches in Israel's Knesset.

Last month, he went to Israel's southern border along with a group of hostage families who ran towards the border in an effort to gather sympathy for their cause.

The high volume of protesters who demonstrated after Gat's death, Dickmann said, showed that the Israeli government is disconnected from the will of the people.

"The Israeli people want life," Dickmann said. "We fight for the lives of the hostages. We don't fight for revenge."