WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hostage | peace | talks | war | gaza | steve witkoff | americans

Source: US Holds Secret Talks With Hamas on Gaza Hostages

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 12:01 PM EST

The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with Hamas on the possibility of releasing U.S. hostages being held in Gaza, a source briefed on the conversations told Reuters.

U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler has been holding the direct talks with Hamas in recent weeks in Doha, the source said, confirming a report by Axios.

Until recently the United States had avoided direct discussions with the terrorist group. The State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

The Israeli embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boehler's official declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The source said the talks have focused on gaining the release of American hostages still held in Gaza, but also have included discussions about a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and how to reach a long-term truce.

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to return to the region in coming days to work out a way to either extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal or advance to the second phase, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Trump administration has been conducting secret talks with Hamas on the possibility of releasing U.S. hostages being held in Gaza, a source briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
hostage, peace, talks, war, gaza, steve witkoff, americans, donald trump
198
2025-01-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved