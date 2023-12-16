27-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Confirmed Dead

A 27-year-old female taken hostage by Hamas from the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7 has died.

"Inbar [Haiman] was an avid art enthusiast and graffiti artist,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said in a statement Saturday.

“She had also studied filmmaking in high school. She was a fan of Maccabi Haifa soccer team. She had met her partner Noam Alon almost two years ago while studying Visual Communication at the Wizo Academic Center in Haifa. This month they were supposed to have started their fourth year of studies.”

Haiman was volunteering at the festival when Hamas attacked, according to the Times of Israel.

The news comes hours after Israel’s military admitted to mistakenly killing three hostages in Gaza Friday who “had a stick with a white cloth on it.”

“Two are killed immediately, one is injured and runs back into the building,” an official with the IDF said. He added that a “cry for help” had been heard in Hebrew, but after the battalion commander issued a cease-fire order there was “another burst of fire,” and “he also dies.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said the tragic killing “broke my heart, it broke the hearts of the nation.”

But he stressed that the ground operation and war will continue until Hamas is destroyed.

“We are fighting for our existence,” Netanyahu said, “and we have to continue until victory.”