×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hong kong building fire jordan

Hong Kong Building Fire Kills at Least 4 People and Injures 12

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:00 PM EDT

HONG KONG (AP) — At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong.

The fire started at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighborhood.

Three males and one female were killed, police said. Police also said that they were still receiving calls from people inside the building asking for help.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire had broken out at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong.The fire started at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighborhood. Three males and one female were killed, police said. Police also said that they were still...
hong kong building fire jordan
111
2024-00-09
Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved