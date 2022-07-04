×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Honduras | Gang Killings

6 Gang Members Killed in Honduras Prison

Monday, 04 July 2022 04:01 PM EDT

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Inmates from one of Honduras' powerful street gangs have killed six of their own inside a prison in northwest Honduras, authorities said Monday.

Prison guards found the bodies of six inmates from the Barrio 18 gang piled in a hallway during a routine inspection early Monday in the prison in Ilama.

“We have six people who have died in that penitentiary,” National Police Deputy Commissioner Marlon Lagos said to local media. “We are investigating and doing an inspection and also interviewing the coordinators of the different modules to determine the motive.”

Lagos said he did not know how the inmates were killed, but that forensic specialists were working the scene.

At least 90 members of the Barrio 18 gang are held inside the prison for a variety of crimes ranging from drug trafficking to extortion and murder.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Inmates from one of Honduras' powerful street gangs have killed six of their own inside a prison in northwest Honduras, authorities said Monday.Prison guards found the bodies of six inmates from the Barrio 18 gang piled in a hallway during a routine inspection early Monday...
Honduras,Gang Killings
140
2022-01-04
Monday, 04 July 2022 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved