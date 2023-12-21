Hillary Clinton Attacks Netanyahu in Meeting With Hostages' Families

Hillary Clinton, a former Democratic nominee for president, went after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting Thursday with the families of Israeli hostages.

Ynet reported Thursday that Clinton said during the meeting that the Biden administration was trying to formulate a Christmas Day release of more Israelis taken hostage by the terrorist group Hamas.

However, she also reportedly took time to criticize Netanyahu's government for putting the strategic goal of eliminating Hamas over the release of all hostages.

"As long as the hostages are not the main and primary target for Israel, then everything that I or President [Joe] Biden say or do is of little value," Clinton reportedly said, according to people who were in the meeting.

Clinton further was accused of telling some of the hostages that Netanyahu and Knesset members were busy only with "politics and personal political survival."

The administration acknowledged the push for the release of more hostages Wednesday, Axios reported. Still, no timetable was given. And Biden admitted to reporters there were "no expectations" currently.

Caroline Glick, a senior contributing editor at Jewish News Syndicate, called out Clinton for the alleged comments in an X post shortly after the Ynet story broke.

"What a revolting, disgusting, low down, dirty thing to do," Glick wrote. "What a disgraceful woman."

While largely pro-Israel, Democrats in the United States have been less amicable to Netanyahu and his government, especially since rioting earlier this year on controversial judiciary reform proposals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called out Netanyahu while speaking to Punchbowl News last month about the rise in antisemitism.

"The majority of Israelis believe you need a two-state solution," Schumer said. "Netanyahu has become much less popular. Number one, because he didn't keep the security promise, but number two, I think most Israelis agree that just letting the fanatics run the show is not going to be good for Israel."