Correction: Tropical Weather Story

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 06:00 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a story published August 20, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The last such storm actually was Nora in 1997. The last tropical storm to first make landfall in Southern California occurred in 1939. Hillary and Nora both first reached first reached land in Mexico.

In a story published August 20, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. The last such storm actually was Nora in 1997. The last tropical storm to first make landfall in Southern California...
