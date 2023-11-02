×
US: No Signs Hezbollah Ready to Go in 'Full Force' Amid Strikes on Israeli Targets

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 02 November 2023 03:07 PM EDT

The White House is concerned about attacks on Israeli forces by Hezbollah, as they exchange fire and violence spikes at the Lebanese border, but there is no indication the Iran-backed group is ready "to go in full force," national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We're concerned about continued attacks on Israeli forces there in the north, as are the Israelis, but I don't believe we've seen any indication yet specifically that Hezbollah is ready to go in full force," he told reporters at a briefing. 

