Hezbollah Claims Responsibility for Anti-tank Missile as Northern Front Risks Exploding

The Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon took responsibility on Tuesday evening for firing anti-tank missiles across the border with Israel, raising fears of the war with Hamas broadening to the northern front, Arab media reported.

An IDF combat helicopter responded by attacking a Hezbollah post.

“The IDF is prepared for all scenarios in all arenas, and will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians,” stated the military.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF attacked two Hezbollah observation posts in Southern Lebanon with artillery fire after terrorists there fired rockets at the Jewish state.

“Around 15 launches were detected from Lebanese territory, air-defense fighters succesfully intercepted four launches, ten launches fell in Lebanese territory,” the IDF wrote in a post on X on Tuesday afternoon.

Reuters cited a Lebanese security source as saying that Palestinian terror groups were responsible for the rocket attacks.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said it did not receive calls about casualties.

The incidents came as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment at the Northern Command with the commanders of the forces deployed in the area.

On Monday, a senior IDF officer and two soldiers were killed during a firefight with terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Southern Lebanon.

Five additional Israeli troops were wounded in the attack, according to the IDF.

The officer was identified as Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah, deputy commander of the 300th “Bar’am” (Territorial) Infantry Brigade, part of the Galilee Division. Abdullah, 40, hailed from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in the Western Galilee.

“The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to support them,” the military said.

Israeli forces killed two of the terrorists. Local media initially reported that three were killed, but the IDF clarified on Tuesday that the third terrorist fled back into Lebanon.

Following the incident, Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in Southern Lebanon as residents near the border fence were instructed to remain in their homes, with their doors locked and lights out.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades, in a statement posted on Telegram, claimed responsibility for the cross-border attack. It claimed seven “Zionist soldiers” had been wounded.

An official in the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group cited by Reuters had denied the organization’s involvement in the incident. A Lebanese security official told the wire service that the cell belonged to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Earlier on Monday, a mortar shell from Lebanon hit an open area, also in the Upper Galilee but further east, the IDF said.

Sirens sounded in Moshav Ramot Naftali and Kibbutz Yiftah, south of Kiryat Shmona and near Lebanon, the army said.

On Monday night, several additional rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel, causing no damage.

The IDF said that no one was injured in that attack.

On Sunday, IDF artillery hit targets in Southern Lebanon after Hezbollah terrorists there fired mortars at the Jewish state. The military confirmed that there were no Israeli casualties.

The enemy shells hit in the contested Mount Dov region close to the Blue Line, which demarcates the 120-kilometer (75-mile) border and was created in the year 2000 by U.N. cartographers to verify Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for Sunday’s fire, saying it targeted three Israeli military sites in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance.”

Courtesy of the Jewish News Syndicate.