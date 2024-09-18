WATCH TV LIVE

Sisi to Blinken: Egypt Opposes Escalation, Backs Lebanon

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 08:09 AM EDT

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Cairo rejects any attempts at escalation in the region and supports Lebanon following the pager blasts, the Egyptian presidency said Wednesday.

At least nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded when pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday.

"The President affirmed Egypt's rejection of attempts to escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally, pointing out the need for all parties to act responsibly, and reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon," the statement added.

Blinken is visiting Egypt hoping to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and strengthen ties with Cairo.

